29 More Reasons to Be Excited for Fantasia Film Festival 2020

New movies from the filmmakers behind 'The Strangers,' 'Re:Born,' 'The Demolisher,' and more are part of Fantasia 2020's new announcement!

We’re all feeling a little down these days, but for me, today’s specific malaise is because I’m not in Montreal enjoying the Fantasia Film Festival. I’ve spent this week up there the past several years, and it’s never been less than an absolute blast of fantastic films and great people. This year’s edition is transitioning to an entirely online experience for understandable reasons, and while I’ll still miss seeing friends new and old in person it looks like they’re putting together one hell of a fest. It runs this year from August 20th through September 2nd, 2020, and they’ve just announced the second wave of feature titles.

Twenty-one titles were already announced early last month, and now they’ve released another twenty-nine feature titles that will be playing this year. The selection once again includes a bevy of world premieres from all around the globe, and while I’m looking forward to seeing as many of them as possible there are some I want to highlight here.

Action/thriller maestro John Hyams (Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, 2012; Skin Trade, 2014) returns with Alone. It’s a remake of 2012’s Swedish hit Gone and sees a woman on the run through the woods with a killer close behind. I’m a sucker for survival tales, and this one’s setting in the Pacific Northwest makes me all the more excited. Bryan Bertino (The Strangers, 2008) is back with another chiller called The Dark and the Wicked. The film features a family gathering to mourn the imminent passing of their patriarch, and spooky things follow.

One of the best animated films of the past decade that too many of you haven’t seen is Jack and the Cuckoo-Clock Heart (2013), and now filmmaker Mathias Malzieu is back with a live-action feature. A Mermaid in Paris is a period musical that promises a love story set against memorable tunes and gorgeous visuals, and I am stoked. Tak Sakaguchi returned to the action forefront with the epic Re:Born in 2016 after too long of a hiatus, and now he’s back again with Crazy Samurai Musashi. The film is “shot as a single 77-minute action sequence,” and that’s more than enough to get my ass in a seat.

“Home invasion” movies are my jam in part because, when done right, they’re both exhilarating and terrifying. It’s unclear if For the Sake of Vicious takes place in an actual home or not, but either way, it pits a woman against violent intruders and promises action and terror aplenty. While not quite a dying breed, Westerns remain a far too rare cinematic experience, so of course, I’m excited for Savage State. Described as a “feminist Western,” the film follows a family attempting to flee Missouri and the United States as the Civil War explodes across the fragile country.

The final bunch of titles will be announced on August 6th, but for now, the complete list (so far) of fifty feature films playing at Fantasia 2020 is below. Titles with a * are part of the newly announced second wave.

TitleDirectorCountryPremiere
#ShakespeareshitstormLloyd KaufmanUSAWorld
12 Hour ShiftBrea GrantUSAInternational
Alone*Marc MenchacaUSAInternational
Beauty Water*Cho Kyung-hunSouth KoreaNorth American
Bleed With Me*Amelia MosesCanadaWorld
The Block Island Sound*Kevin & Matthew McManus USAWorld
Class Action Park*Seth Porges & Chris Charles Scott IIIUSAInternational
Climate of the Hunter*Mickey ReeceUSAQuebec
The Columnist*Ivo van Aart NetherlandsNorth American
Come TrueAnthony Scott BurnsCanadaWorld
A Costume for NicholasEduardo RiveroMexicoCanadian
Crazy Samurai Musashi*Yûji ShimomuraJapanCanadian
The Curse of Audrey EarnshawThomas Robert LeeCanadaWorld
The Dark and the Wicked*Bryan BertinoUSAInternational
Detention*John HsuTaiwanCanadian
La Dosis*Martin KrautArgentinaNorth American
The Five Rules of Success*Orson OblowitzUSAWorld
For the Sake of Vicious*Gabriel Carrer & Reese EveneshenCanadaWorld
Fried BarryRyan KrugerSouth AfricaCanadian
Fugitive Dreams*Jason NeulanderUSAWorld
I WeirDo*Liao Ming-YiTaiwanCanadian
Jesters: The Game Changers*Kim Joo-hoSouth KoreaNorth American
KriyaSidharth SrinivasanIndia/UKWorld
Labyrinth of CinemaNobuhiko ObayashiJapanCanadian
LapsisNoah HuttonUSACanadian
Life: Untitled*Kana YamadaJapanCanadian
LuckyNatasha KermaniUSAInternational
Me and Me*Jung Jin-youngSouth KoreaNorth American
A Mermaid in Paris*Mathias MalzieuFranceNorth American
Minor Premise*Eric SchultzUSAWorld
My Punch-Drunk Boxer*Jung Hyuk-kiSouth KoreaNorth American
The Oak Room*Cody CalahanCanadaWorld
The Old Man MovieOskar Lehemaa & Mikk MagiEstoniaNorth American
Project Dreams - How to Build Mazinger Z's Hangar*Tsutomu HanabusaJapanInternational
The Prophet and the Space Aliens*Yoav ShamirVariousNorth American
PVT Chat*Ben HozieUSAInternational
The ReckoningNeil MarshallUKSpecial
Sanzaru*Xia MagnusUSAInternational
Savage State*David PerraultVariousNorth American
Slaxx*Elza KephartCanadaWorld
SleepMichael VenusGermanyNorth American
Special ActorsShinichiro UedaJapanCanadian
Tezuka's BarbaraMacoto TezukaJapanNorth American
Time of MoultingSabrina MertensGermanyNorth American
Tiny Tim: King for a DayHenrik Von SydowSwedenWorld
UndergodsChino MoyaVariousWorld
The Undertaker's HomeMauro Iván OjedaArgentinaWorld
UnearthJohn C. Lyons and Dorota SwiesUSAWorld
Vertigo*Jeon Gye-sooSouth KoreaWorld
YummyLars DamoiseauxBelgiumQuebec

