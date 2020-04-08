Shot by Shot with the 'Extraction' Trailer

Chris Hemsworth is a man of many talents, but he still hasn’t cemented himself as the bonafide action star he’s capable of being. Outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he’s tried his hand at grittier action fare with movies like Red Dawn and 12 Strong, but those were discussed more for their one-dimensional politics than their action set pieces. The best of Hemsworth, the action hero, is yet to come.

Extraction, which hits Netflix later this month, is almost like a continuation of the soldier movies that Hemsworth is familiar with. In the film, which was produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo and scripted by Joe Russo, Hemsworth plays a mercenary who enters Bangladesh to rescue a kidnapped child from a drug lord’s clutches. While it’s evident that Hemsworth’s character is military-trained, he operates within the Black Market. He’s not a clear-cut good guy by any means.

More than anything, though, Extraction looks like a lot of thrilling fun. As you’ll see from the trailer, the action looks plentiful, and the set pieces are quite exciting. This is a step in the right direction for Hemsworth as a burgeoning action maverick, should he decide to become one. Check out the footage below, then join me as I break down some of the key scenes.

The trailer opens with Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) jumping from a cliff and landing in the water below. It’s clear from the get-go that he’s not only fearless, but he might actually have a death wish. Here, he sits underwater in a contemplative state, and he doesn’t look like he’s in a hurry to return to the surface. Perhaps he’s training to become a better killer, or maybe he has a darker agenda?

I could sit here and try to psychoanalyze Tyler, figure out what’s troubling him. But I’m not a doctor, so I’ll just point out how awesome this scene is instead. After getting into a brawl with some rapscallions in a grungy building, the troubled mercenary kicks a dude toward a wall, causing him to smash his head off the concrete and most likely die. It’s clear from this scene that the fight scenes will be meaty and gritty, and that’s a win in my book.

The trailer’s voiceover reveals that a drug lord’s son has been taken by goons working on behalf of his enemy, who is also in the narcotics business. Regardless of one’s profession, however, no one’s family deserves to be pulled into their drama if they’re innocent. While this lonely gentleman might be responsible for countless deaths, he’s still a father who loves his child. This scene shows that evildoers can still be loving parents.

Not even a gang of criminals can stop Tyler from retrieving the kid, but can he get him out of a city that’s on lockdown while every gang member and authority figure is on the hunt for them? My guess is yes, but the journey won’t be easy. As this scene shows, the mercenary and the child have been forced underground, but it’s only a matter of time before they’re discovered. The narration reveals that the kid is a “walking corpse,” and while Tyler has been advised to let him die and leave the country while he can, he’s adamant about protecting the boy for reasons that go beyond monetary gain.

It turns out that Tyler is a mercenary with a conscience after all, and he doesn’t care about dying because he’s lost everything that he once held dear. This flashback scene depicts his deceased son, but the trailer doesn’t reveal how he passed away. I’m guessing Tyler blames himself for the unfortunate incident, and saving the gangster’s son is his redemption story.

Enough of the sappy emotional stuff, though. The trailer’s final moments are all about advertising the carnage viewers can expect from Extraction. And what’s more chaotic than someone firing a rocket launcher at a helicopter and causing the air vehicle to spiral into a bridge full of traffic? This movie is going to make this month’s social distancing a whole lot easier to endure.

Extraction arrives on Netflix on April 24.