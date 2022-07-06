Our Pick of the Week is Everywhere and Everything, All at Once

Everything Everywhere All at Once [4K UHD]

What is it? We’re all heroes somewhere.

Why see it? The Daniels have finally followed up their wildly inventive Swiss Army Man with an even more creative, affecting, and entertaining tale. Michelle Yeoh stars as a married immigrant running a laundry with her husband (a terrific Ke Huy Quan) and daughter (an incredible Stephanie Hsu), but her drab life is interrupted by a visit from another reality. To know more going in is unnecessary as there’s joy in the discovery. The film is very funny, visually amazing, filled with action and heart, and a wonderful gut punch in its back half. Its emotional effect shouldn’t be understated — I’ve watched three times now and cried all three times. Am I a softie? Maybe, but its observations on family relationships are sharp, sweet, and raw, and pairing them with dildo fights is just an extraordinary flex. The extras are all worth exploring too with the behind the scenes featurettes and outtakes delivering both laughs and answers.

[Extras: Commentary, featurettes, deleted scenes, outtakes]

Ants!

What is it? A slice of late 70s TV horror!

Why see it? It’s long been clear that I am in the bag for 70s television horror, and when you add in my love of animal/eco-horror it’s a foregone conclusion that I’m a fan of Ants (aka It Happened at Lakewood Manor). The film sees construction at a resort excavate an enormous ant colony with a poisonous bite, and soon the guests are under attack. It becomes a survival film, and not everyone makes it out alive. TV limitations are clear, but it manages some creepy, unsettling set-pieces as the ants cover walls and go crawling over everyone’s skin. Lee Gambin’s commentary is filled with engaging details, but it feels like he mistimed his notes as he says goodbye a full three minutes before the movie even ends.

[Extras: New 2K master, commentary, interviews]

Hero [88 Films]

What is it? A quest for a better life lands two men in violent trouble.

Why see it? Fans of Hong Kong genre cinema continue to live in blessed times thanks to the likes of 88 Films, Arrow Video, and others, and this late 90s feature getting a new life on Blu-ray is a fine example of that. Corey Yuen’s film is a fun period piece — fun in the sense that the action is terrific even as the tone is dark and violent. Takeshi Kaneshiro and Yuen Biao are standouts here unleashing some blistering action chops accentuated with Corey Yuen’s eye for set-piece shenanigans. The HD remaster looks solid, and the film is good time all around.

[Extras: Booklet, commentary]

Downton Abbey: A New Era

What is it? A movie crew invades Downton and a French mystery unfolds.

Why see it? The Downton Abbey movies are content feeling like longer episodes of the show, and that’s not a bad thing. This entry splits its narrative into two threads — a silent movie crew descends on the homestead to use it as a film setting, and some of the family heads to the south of France to investigate why the Dowager Countess has inherited a villa. We get some laughs and warmth, minor drama and a main character death, and fans should be satisfied.

[Extras: Featurettes, commentary]

Monstrous

What is it? A mother must protect her son from the unknown.

Why see it? Maybe don’t expect good horror from Chicken Soup for the Soul? Anyway, Christina Ricci does what she can as a mother trying to protect her son from the monstrous reality of an abusive ex. A solid, if unoriginal premise to be sure, but the film does nothing all that satisfying with it. The movie looks flat and artificial, partly by design, and it just never moves with that much energy. The big reveal is visible an hour beforehand, and the attempts at horror scenes fare no better.

[Extras: None]

Zero Contact

What is it? Technology was a bad idea.

Why see it? Anthony Hopkins heads up this Zoom-based thriller as the head of a high-tech company whose death triggers an A.I. meeting with five key members of his team. Lots of technical jargon, some real and some imagined, and chatter is eventually followed by mysterious figures stalking the five. It’s never interesting, though, no matter how serious (or silly) the conversation gets, and any thrills it thinks its conjuring up are anything but.

[Extras: None]

