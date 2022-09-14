Mark Dacascos Kicking Behinds in 4K is Our Pick of the Week

Drive [4K UHD]

What is it? A slice of 90s action perfection.

Why see it? Not to be confused with the slowburn Ryan Gosling thriller from a decade later, director Steve Wang’s knockout action film is a real East meets West kind of ride. Mark Dacascos is an agent on a case who sees his physical abilities upgraded through artificial means. Kadeem Hardison and Brittany Murphy join in on the fun delivering legit laughs along the way. It’s the action, though, that makes this an all-timer deserving of far more respect. Martial arts, both traditional and exaggerated, share the screen with big, fun stunts, and it’s a blast from start to finish.

[Extras: Director’s cut in 4K, theatrical cut, commentary, interviews, documentary, deleted scenes]

The Best

Bright Victory [KL Studio Classics]

What is it? A racist soldier, blinded in the war, returns home.

Why see it? Arthur Kennedy stars as an American sergeant blinded in battle, and his journey home includes a struggle to accept his new reality. He befriends a Black soldier unaware of the man’s race, and shows his whole ass with a racist comment. His fiance’s father is openly unhappy with his blind son-in-law (to-be). He’s filled with self-pity. All of it plays well as drama and fuel for character growth as a romance brews in the background, and the ending lands with deserved power.

[Extras: New 2K master, commentary]

Terror Squad [Code Red]

What is it? Terrorists descend on a small American town.

Why see it? Red Dawn and Chuck Norris’ Invasion U.S.A. get all the attention when it comes to regular Americans fighting off invading forces, but this little cheapie manages some worthwhile fun on a budget. Chuck Connors stars as the local sheriff trying to catch/negotiate with three terrorists who’ve taken hostages in a local high school, but he’s worthless. Instead it’s the big, bloody action set-piece taking up nearly a third of the film’s front half that earns it a spot here. They shoot up main street, kill dozens, blow up numerous cop cars — it’s a lot, and it’s well done. The back half finds some suspense and B-movie thrills.

[Extras: New 2K master, interview]

The Rest

The Amusement Park

What is it? An elderly gentleman has a rough day.

Why see it? The late, great George Romero directed this public service announcement about our nation’s older population — how they’re treated, how they’re disrespected — and after a rediscovery and a restoration it’s now come home. At under an hour, it’s not quite a feature, and as a PSA it’s not meant to pack a punch like a complete narrative, but Romero finds some surprising commentary all the same. The film was thought lost but a recent discovery has gifted fans with more from the legendary director. The disc includes some detailed insight into its production, rebirth, and Romero’s career.

[Extras: Commentary, featurettes, interviews]

Canadian Bacon

What is it? The U.S. goes to war with Canada for shits and giggles.

Why see it? Alan Alda’s U.S. president decides a war with Canada will perk up the American economy and his ratings, but while it’s mostly just for show, a couple cops push things too far leading to shenanigans at the border. Best known for his documentary work, writer/director Michael Moore’s stab at narrative filmmaking is something of a broadly comedic farce. It has its moments, and you can never go wrong with John Candy (who’s joined by Rhea Perlman, Bill Nunn, and others), but never really as funny as it wants to be.

[Extras: None]

The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave [KL Studio Classics]

What is it? A stuntman retires, or tries to.

Why see it? Bob Einstein — already a funny name — found great success in the role of Super Dave Osborne on television. His move to the big screen highlights the limit of the character, though, as the same gags packed densely together in a ninety-minute runtime grow redundant. Still, Einstein is a funny guy, and there are some funny beats here as the stuntman tries to plan his biggest stunt yet.

[Extras: Commentary]

Lightyear

What is it? And just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on.

Why see it? Much was made about Pixar’s decision to tell the story behind a toy character and have him voiced by a different actor (Chris Evans replaces Tim Allen), but the resulting film is a good enough time despite not being worthy of heavy conversation. Where the plotting stumbles, the set-pieces and sci-fi trappings deliver with enough excitement to make for a lively and entertaining watch.

[Extras: Featurettes, deleted scenes, commentary]

Sniper: The White Raven

What is it? A Ukrainian dedicates his life to combating the invading Russians.

Why see it? Made after the Russian takeover of Crimea but before the current invasion of Ukraine, this is essentially a B-movie action picture with contemporary trappings. After seeing his pregnant wife murdered by invading soldiers, our hero trains with the Ukrainian forces and becomes a top sniper. It’s like Death Wish, but with a military bent. The action is solid and follows a tactical path leading to some well-crafted set-pieces.

[Extras: None]

So Proudly We Hail [KL Studio Classics]

What is it? The story of U.S. Army nurses.

Why see it? Propaganda films come in all shapes and sizes, but while many focus on the fighters, this one shines its light on the nurses who worked to bring the wounded back to life. It’s essentially a feature-length sales pitch — it was released in 1943 — so don’t expect much of a critical look at the war. We do get Claudette Colbert, Paulette Goddard, and Veronica Lake in the leads, so it’s still an engaging time.

[Extras: New 2K master, commentary]

Some Girls [KL Studio Classics]

What is it? A young man meets his girlfriend’s weird family.

Why see it? Remember when Patrick Dempsey was a leading man in the movies? Crazy days. Anyway, this one sees him hoping to patch things up with his on again/off again girlfriend played by Jennifer Connelly over Christmas. It’s a bumpy ride, but he finds distractions in her eclectic parents, bed-hopping sisters, and more. It’s an oddball comedy, no real laughs necessarily, but there’s engagement in the situations with Dempsey’s fish out of water antics leading to growth.

[Extras: Commentary, featurette]

Where the Crawdads Sing

What is it? A young woman finds herself in the marsh.

Why see it? The source novel is a big seller, and the film managed some big box office, but it’s difficult to see this as anything but a generic “Oprah pick” (it was not one, but absolutely feels like one). That’s not necessarily a bad thing, and the marsh setting offers some natural beauties, but there’s a real simplicity to the story itself. Still, some positive themes, a solid ending, and a supporting turn by the great David Strathairn go a long way.

[Extras: Featurettes, deleted scenes]

Also out this week:

