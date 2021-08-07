Why ‘Knives Out 2’ Could Be Even Better Than ‘Knives Out’

According to the actor, ‘Knives Out 2’ is better than ‘Knives Out’ and features even more colorful and eccentric characters.

Entering the Discourse is a thrice-weekly column where we dig into who is saying what about new releases and upcoming projects. Today, we share some quotes from Dave Bautista and Kathryn Hahn about working on Rian Johnson’s Knives Out 2.

Rian Johnson’s Knives Out charmed the world with its quick humor, over-the-top characters, compelling mystery, and an uber-talented ensemble cast. Chris Evans in a fisherman’s sweater was memed across Twitter. Daniel Craig’s eccentric Benoit Blanc captured our hearts. And Ana de Armas burst into the film world with her phenomenal performance.

But, according to Dave Bautista, Knives Out 2 is going to give that first movie a run for its money.

How Knives Out 2 could be better than Knives Out

In an interview with People, Bautista says:

I really think it’s going to be as good, if not better, than the first one. I’m always afraid to say that because I don’t want anybody to get offended saying that we’re going to be better, but I really do think…the characters are just so much more colorful. I think people are really going to dig this.”

This may seem hard to believe. The characters of the 2019 original are so ridiculous and perfectly over-the-top. From Toni Collette’s lifestyle influencer Joni to Jaeden Martell’s alt-right and ultra-online teenager Jacob. But recent set photos from Knives Out 2 do reveal a colorful cast of characters donned in colorful, flamboyant costumes. Including pink pants and a leopard-print silk shirt on Bautista. If the costume design is any indicator for what to expect, then Knives Out 2, at the very least, will be pretty to look at.

In continuing to talk about how Knives Out 2 could be better, Bautista goes on to explain:

“Everybody’s cast so well. I was working with a couple of my castmates and was mesmerized by their performances and just how well they’ve adapted into these characters.”

What drew great actors to the sequel

Knives Out 2 has a stacked cast. Daniel Craig is reprising his role as the suave and strange detective Benoit Blanc. And new characters played by Bautista, Janelle Monáe, Ethan Hawke, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., and Edward Norton.

Kathryn Hahn, who recently joined the project, explains in an interview with Nylon why she joined the project:

“Well, I love the ensemble of the first one. I was really turned on by, A) Rian Johnson’s filmmaking, B) that he has an impeccable reputation as one of the nicest humans, and C) the ensemble. It just looked like every character was so specific and that it seemed to be a lot of equal ball-passing in a really fun way. It just looked like a blast to be on the set because it looked like there was no ball-hogging — just everybody passing the ball to each other with such generosity. And so far, it seems like the same thing on this one. It’s a really delightful, beautiful ensemble.

Hahn captures what makes Knives Out so successful. The ensemble cast is terrific together. There’s an incredible balance between every character to make sure they each have their moment to shine. Her quotes allude to another incredible ensemble of performers who come together to make an entertaining and hilarious ride.

Why Knives Out 2 is particularly special for Kathryn Hahn

In the interview, Hahn also talks about what it was like reuniting with Kate Hudson on Knives Out 2. Particularly after experiencing such a massive evolution in her career. In speaking about working alongside Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd again for another upcoming project, she adds:

“It’s the same thing with Knives Out — to all of a sudden be with Kate [Hudson] again after all this time. She was the lead in the first movie I was in, ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,’ so it’s so crazy to just see her be this much older, have had this much track and this much life behind both of us, and meet on this movie after all this time.”

Between Bautista and Hahn’s interviews, the hype for Rian Johnson’s sequel is only building. Production recently wrapped in Greece, so hopefully, we hear more about it soon.

Knives Out 2 releases on Netflix next summer.

