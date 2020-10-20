Why Clarice Starling is Such a Compelling Thriller Character

Welcome to The Queue — your daily distraction of curated video content sourced from across the web. Today, we’re watching a video about one of the greatest characters in the thriller genre: Clarice Starling The Silence of the Lambs.

How do you write a protagonist who can conceivably square up against not one, but two serial killers? The Silence of the Lambs has no shortage of cannibals and skin-wearing psychos. So how can a mousey FBI trainee hold her own in such bold company?

Well, the answer is that Clarice Starling, played by Jodie Foster, is an exceptional woman within both the halls of Quantico and the thriller genre itself.

When we first meet Clarice, she has all the familiar trappings of an underdog: she’s assured, ambitious, and patently underestimated. But as the film unfolds, and Dr. Hannibal Lecter gets his hooks into her, it becomes clear that she is more than just a wide-eyed trainee looking to prove herself. Indeed, her diligence inevitably reveals itself as a symptom of an obsessive recklessness — a morbid curiosity that repeatedly draws her towards danger like a moth to a flame.

This is the crux of Clarice’s complexity, and the implicit fear lurking in the background of her psyche: that all that separates her from someone like Dr. Lecter, is a pane of glass.

The video essay below goes into more detail as to what makes Clarice Starling so compelling; from Foster’s subtle facial queues to director Jonathan Demme’s intimate positioning of the camera. It is a concise reminder that, in a film full of big personalities, quietly persistent Clarice is perhaps the most complex.

Watch “The Silence of the Lambs | Making a Complex Thriller Character“:

This video essay comes courtesy of The Discarded Image, a video series created by Julian Palmer that deconstructs film. The series began with a deconstruction of how Steven Spielberg creates suspense with the beach scene in Jaws and has steadily grown from there. You can check out The Discarded Image’s video essays here. This video essay was written and narrated by Manuela Lazic, whose website you can visit here.

