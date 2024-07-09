The Year’s Best Film Is Our Home Video Pick of the Week

Challengers

What is it? A film about tennis and other love-related games.

Why see it? As I’ve said previously with my review, Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers is an incredible experience and the year’s best film (so far). Ostensibly a movie about three tennis players struggling to go pro, it’s actually a story about two friends who don’t yet know they want to be more. Zendaya comes along and woos them both, but she knows what’s up. Simple enough, but Guadagnino delivers an electrifying film that’ll have you cheering, laughing, sweating, and absolutely ecstatic. From its instantly thrilling opening to the perfect final shot, everyone in front of and behind the camera is on fire here and bringing their best. I would have liked more extras, but honestly, the film alone is worth the price of admission.

[Extras: Featurette]

The Best

Civil War

What is it? A look at one possible American future.

Why see it? Alex Garland’s latest gives viewers a glimpse into a slightly alternate America, one where Texas and California have seceded, joined forces tenuously, and have gone to war. We follows reporters traversing a country in disarray, and we watch as human truths come into play. It feels like a very clear honoring of journalists while also acknowledging their worthlessness in a world as apathetic and distracted as ours. The sound design is incredible, the cast is strong across the board including a terrifying Jesse Plemons, and the big D.C. siege set-piece is a great adaptation of the popular Homefront games. It’s not meant to be a snapshot of today in regards to the narrative specifics, but its observations on our relationship to the press is as on point as anything you’re likely to see. But here we get the added bonus of action thrills and strong performances.

[Extras: Featurette]

Twister [4K UHD]

What is it? Storm chasers find what they’re looking for.

Why see it? Jan De Bont made his big directorial splash with Speed (1994), but he avoided a sophomore slump with this terrific disaster flick that manages more fun than the subgenre usually offers. Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt headline, and the supporting cast is equally strong with Philip Seymour Hoffman, Cary Elwes, Jami Gertz, Alan Ruck, Todd Field, and more. It’s a legitimately thrilling ride with big set-pieces, effective CG, exciting stunts, and a terrific ensemble who make their adventures both memorable and fun. This new 4K is a delight making the 90s film look brand new with detail and clarity amid the chaos.

[Extras: Featurettes, commentary]

The Rest

Abigail

What is it? A new Radio Silence joint!

Why see it? While they still haven’t reached the high of Ready of Not (2019), the latest horror/comedy from Radio Silence is a good time home invasion flick about a bunch of thieves and a hungry little girl. Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton, and Kevin Durand headline, and it’s clear that everyone here is having a blast playing “bad guys” who find themselves facing a threat bigger than anything they’ve encountered before. It’s fun without ever really being all that funny (if that makes sense?), but add in some bloodletting and you’ll be smiling all the same.

[Extras: Deleted scenes, gag reel, featurettes, commentary]

Boy Kills World

What is it? A young man seeks revenge.

Why see it? The setup is as familiar as they come, but there’s always ways to make the expected sing. That’s not what happens here, though, as instead we get a silent Bill Skarsgard given voice by an over-used H. Jon Benjamin. It’s meant to be fun, but it’s almost immediately grating and kills anything resembling thrills, drama, or suspense. The action beats are okay, but while they’re frequent they never feel truly great. So, mediocre across the board, and that’s even before we get to the big “reveal” that shouldn’t really surprise any of you.

[Extras: ?]

The Country Girl [KL Studio Classics]

What is it? A woman fights for the alcoholic man she loves.

Why see it? This 1954 drama was a big winner at the Academy Awards against some heavy hitters, but, through today’s eyes at least, it’s difficult to see how it beat out the competition. Bing Crosby stars as musician past his prime, due mostly to being an alcoholic, and Grace Kelly is the woman struggling to help him. They play a married couple, and as the stresses of his situation work to tear them apart it’s their love that just might make the difference. It’s a familiar tale, told well enough, but it’s the performances that stand out in an otherwise traditional setting.

[Extras: New 4K scan, commentary]

Crocodile [Synapse]

What is it? The title says it all.

Why see it? Jaws knockoffs came fast and furious in the years following the release of Steven Spielberg’s summer hit, and this Thai production was one of them. The nearly two-hour film was trimmed down and given new inserts for its U.S. release, and that’s the version getting a slick new restoration here from Synapse. The film is obviously a low budget production with dull spots and some unfortunate animal violence, but when the crocodile carnage hits it’s good fun. Miniatures play a big role, and they’re endlessly entertaining set against raging storms, destruction, and baby crocs. The film follows its inspiration in numerous ways while still finding darker undercurrents. It might not be a classic, but it works, and it’s never looked better.

[Extras: New restoration, commentary, interview, deleted scenes]

Fata Morgana [Mondo Macabro]

What is it? A Spanish city becomes a mystery.

Why see it? The premise behind Vicente Aranda’s mid 60s exercise in genre and imagination is an intriguing one. A model wanders an abandoned Barcelona as a metal truck drives the streets telling everyone to evacuate — it stops only to catcall the model as she walks by. A man talks about serial murderers as if they’re a predictable science, and he knows who the next killer and victim will be. It’s a weird setup for an even weirder film, but while the ideas intrigue the execution feels a bit unfocused to the point where little seems to matter. There’s still enough here to pique the interest, though, and once again you can’t help but appreciate Mondo Macabro for bringing another little seen oddity home.

[Extras: New 2K scan, interviews, commentary]

The Rose Tattoo [KL Studio Classics]

What is it? A woman mourns her dead husband by finding a new lover.

Why see it? Tennessee Williams’ plays are beloved, as are many of the film adaptations of them, but some have slipped through the cracks over time. This mid 50s drama took home an Oscar for Best Actress thanks to Anna Magnani’s searing portrayal of a widow dealing with grief in some lustful ways. Burt Lancaster is the man who arrives in town bearing a resemblance of sorts to her dead husband, and soon they’re getting busy. While Magnani shines and earns that Academy Award, the film itself can’t find the same passion. it’s all competent enough, but whether the issue is Williams’ play or the filmmakers, it just doesn’t amount to much.

[Extras: Newer 4K scan, commentary]

Sex Apocalypse [Mondo Macabro]

What is it? A woman is kidnapped, diddled, and welcomed into a very horny group.

Why see it? Spain’s pervy minds ran free in the late 70s after more liberal mindsets took power, and one of the film’s that came from it is this oddball romp. The plot is minimal, at best, and really serves only as a setting for sex and violence. Some have compared the film to Jess Franco’s work, but I’d argue it’s better directed than most of Franco’s output. The raw tone of it all, though, finds a similar vein as we’re witness to naked romps and acts of cruelty with no real purpose beyond shock and titillation. It looks pretty good, given the circumstances and Mondo Macabro’s new scan, but that doesn’t mean it’s a must-see.

[Extras: New 2K scan, interviews, commentary]

Turbulence [4K UHD, KL Studio Classics]

What is it? A madman and a flight attendant go toe to toe 35,000 feet up.

Why see it? In the realm of airplane-set thrillers, this mid 90s effort is the one less traveled. Lauren Holly plays the attendant, but it’s Ray Liotta who captivates from the start. Obviously. He’s a lunatic, and it’s a joy watching him play it cool before unleashing the madman within. The supporting cast is equally fun with familiar faces like Brendan Gleeson, Jeffrey DeMunn, Hector Elizondo, and more, but as entertaining as they all are, the script is so poorly done that character choices just bewilder. Not to the point of hilarity, but to the point of being a bit unfortunate. But hey, it’s an action romp with a crazy man in the cockpit, so no complaints here.

[Extras: New 4K scan, commentary]

Also out this week:

The Boy and the Heron, Carmen, Come Back Little Sheba [KL Studio Classics], Deer Camp ’86, The Hairdresser’s Husband, Riot in Cell Block 11 [Criterion], Le Samourai [4K UHD, Criterion], Stress Positions, Tarot, True Detective: Night Country, Unsung Hero