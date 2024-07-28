‘Breaking and Re-entering’ Shakes Up Heist Movies In Fun Ways

A group of thieves pull off the perfect heist, but putting all the money back won’t be as smooth.

By Rob Hunter · Published on July 27th, 2024

Heist films come in a variety of flavors, from the serious to the comedic, from the casual to the action-oriented, but the one common denominator among them is this — they’re focused on the elaborate ways and plans by which thieves steal whatever it is they’re after. You know, like a heist. Director Leo Wang took that truth as a challenge for his second feature film, a wildly energetic and goofy action/comedy called Breaking and Re-entering, and the result just might be the closest thing you’ll find to a Steven Soderbergh Ocean’s film that isn’t actually a Steven Soderbergh Ocean’s film.

Chang Bo-chun (Chen Bolin) leads his small, four-man team of thieves through an elaborate and ultimately successful heist nabbing millions in cash, and they’re quickly on their way home. The end. Except it’s not, because they immediately discover that they’ve been set up by the man who hired them. Turns out Chen Hai-jui (Wu Kang-ren) is actually the man at the top of the bank they just robbed, and not only is he planning on taking all of the money, but he’s also going to have the four men killed. Even worse? He’s going to pin the whole thing on an employee named Shen Shu-wen (Cecilia Choi), who just happens to be an old flame of Chang’s whom he still loves. The only thing to do now is break back into the bank, return all the money, and somehow avoid the wrath of the banker. Easy peasy, right?

The beauty of a reverse heist film is that expectations go out the window. We’ve already seen an elaborate heist committed, and returning it all requires a whole new plan with its own risks, pitfalls, and dangers. Wang knows Breaking and Re-entering has to play double duty here, and he’s more than up to the task. It’s a fun, energetic ride with charismatic characters and big laughs while also being lightweight and goofy as hell. That last part isn’t a negative, though, as the silliness rarely hinders the film’s numerous strengths.

Heist films typically have an ensemble at their core, and Wang’s feature continues that trend with a fun group, each with their own distinct skillsets and personalities. Chang is the leader, the self-less thief who took the fall for his team previously and spent five years behind bars as a result. Kent Tsai is Kao, the easily excitable computer nerd, and Frederick Lee plays the team’s master of disguise, Uncle Bin. Both performers are clearly enjoying themselves, and, to show just how silly the film is, Kao even says at one point that people keep mistaking him for Kent Tsai. JC Lin stars as the film’s action lead, Wen-hao, a strong fighter and knife enthusiast always eager to stuck someone. The standout, though, at least when it comes to the laughs, is Wu’s villain. He’s a hands-off kinda guy, a Taiwanese success story educated in America, living off daddy’s money, and seeing himself high above everyone around him — but he’s not nearly as smart as he thinks he is.

The romance between Chang and Shen is arguably a bit shortchanged as their reunion moves them quickly back into each other’s arms. She’s initially upset about him ghosting her five years ago, but she has a very short memory. The simplicity and shallowness are par for the course in Breaking and Re-entering, but while it keeps the film from finding any real emotional weight, it’s basically on par with other films of this type as the focus is the fast thrills and fun times. That said, Wen-hao has something of an affection for Chang that, while never explicitly stated as gay, is presented with enough warmth and humor to land with a welcome sweetness.

Wang keeps things moving at a real clip — another reason the film stays so light as there’s little time for anything deeper or heavier — and, as with the Soderbergh heist films that inspired him, he loads the back end with rewinds, flashbacks, spring forwards, and more. It can be a bit dizzying if you’re not paying attention, and it grows increasingly ridiculous too. Breaking and Re-entering is a not a film destined to give thieves any ideas, as the ideas here are all off the damn wall. It wouldn’t work in a serious thriller, but the visual gags and narrative nonsense help deliver a goofily entertaining (reverse) heist flick.

