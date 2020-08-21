Drop What You're Doing and Watch 'Bigtop Burger'

Welcome to The Queue — your daily distraction of curated video content sourced from across the web. Today, we’re watching Bigtop Burger.

Believe it or not, there are little corners of joy on the internet. And one of those corners is Bigtop Burger, an episodic animated web series on YouTube about a food truck run by clowns.

Buoyed by an invitingly casual, low-stakes tone, the series follows the day-to-day of the Bigtop Burger food truck. Which, of course, means battling super-sized elk, street-racing rivals, and breaking the rules of physics — you see, the boss, Steve, may or may not be from another dimension.

The recurring cast includes the upbeat Penny (voiced by Lindsay Small-Butera), the sardonic Billie (Olivia Craighead), and the chill if irritable Tim (Tim Batt). Series creator Ian Worthington provides the voice of Steve. Guests have included the likes of comedian Guy Montgomery and YouTube sensations like Chris Fleming, SungWon Cho, and Tom “Featureman” Willett.

The show offers a perfect balance of wholesome content and surreal madness. Despite all the insanity, you get a sense that the gang really does care for one another. It’s a unique blend of sincere positivity and batshit absurdism that scratches a flash era itch while keeping things warm and fuzzy.

Watch all five episodes of Bigtop Burger here:

Who made this?

Bigtop Burger is the creation of Michigan-based animator, voiceover actor, and musician Ian Worthington, better known as Worthikids. Working in the open-source computer graphics software Blender, Worthington’s style has increasingly blurred the line between 3D models and a 2D “look.” You can, and should, subscribe to Worthikids on YouTube. If you like what you see, you can follow him on Twitter and on Instagram, where he regularly posts making-of content.

