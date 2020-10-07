October is defined in Webster’s Dictionary as “31 days of horror.” Don’t bother looking it up; it’s true. Most people take that to mean highlighting one horror movie a day, but here at FSR, we’ve taken that up a spooky notch or nine by celebrating each day with a top ten list. This article about the best Bigfoot horror movies is part of our ongoing series 31 Days of Horror Lists.

Bigfoot gets no respect. As a fan of the big guy’s horror movies — I’ve actually written a much bigger list of ranked Bigfoot movies elsewhere — it saddens me to see the lack of love afforded the hairy creature both on and off the screen. Don’t get me wrong, there are a lot of Bigfoot movies out there, particularly of the horror variety, but the bulk of them aren’t all that well made. Worse, even the ones that are legitimately entertaining are too often dismissed by genre fans.

That dismissal of Sasquatch’s cinematic offerings extends even to the Boo Crew as some members — I won’t name names — have watched far too few Bigfoot movies and like even fewer. It’s shameful really, but here we are. Anyway, please join me and the crew (Chris Coffel, Valerie Ettenhofer, Kieran Fisher, Brad Gullickson, Meg Shields, Anna “Bigfoot Shmigfoot” Swanson, Jacob Trussell) break down ten of the best Bigfoot horror movies!

10. Return to Boggy Creek (1977)

Bigfoot horror movies are already a subgenre unto themselves, but there are various sub-subgenres as well. One that we don’t really see much of these days is the folk-tale style that treats the legend as true and the locals as believers. This follow-up to 1972’s monster hit The Legend of Boggy Creek keeps the same tone and style to deliver a suspenseful tale of Bigfoot creeping out the populace and audiences alike. It’s low-key compared to most other Bigfoot movies, but it features some effective sequences of tension and terror alongside appearances by TV’s Dawn Wells and Dana Plato. It won’t knock your socks off, but consider it a gateway horror movie for kids who like Harry and the Hendersons because the beast, while spooky, also saves some kids from bad weather! (Rob Hunter)

9. Creature from Black Lake (1976)

A mysterious creature is stalking the swamps of Louisiana. This prompts two city-slicker college students to travel down south and investigate the murders. They have a difficult time getting the locals to talk about the Sasquatch, but it doesn’t take long until the legendary monster finds them. While the movie could use more shots of the monster, Creature from Black Lake is a gem that’s elevated by some likable characters and an abundance of charm. The film also has a spooky atmosphere that really captures the mood of the swamp, which is its strongest quality overall. (Kieran Fisher)

8. The Capture of Bigfoot (1979)

As they say in The X-Files, I want to believe. The hairy missing link is out there, somewhere. With my fingers and toes crossed, I watch every Bigfoot movie caught in desperate hope. This is a flick that will keep the spark of imagination and wish-fulfillment lit within. The Capture of Bigfoot is not a good movie, but its director, Bill Rebane, is a believer. His desperate desire seeps from every blurry inch of this flick, and the dream of the apeman is kept alive. Sure, Lloyd Kaufman considers this to be one of the worst films his Troma Entertainment ever distributed, and that might be true, but The Capture of Bigfoot is a damned earnest experience, and for fans of this glorious subgenre, it happily flames our belief. The truth is out there, struttin’ through the woods at this very moment. (Brad Gullickson)

7. Primal Rage (2017)

If you’re reading this list, I’m willing to bet you have more than a passing interest in Bigfoot horror movies. That means you’ll probably enjoy Primal Rage, which follows a married couple road-tripping through the Pacific Northwest when they’re unexpectedly sidelined by a ‘squatch encounter. The film is the directorial debut of special effects artist Patrick Magee, whose skill has been on display in films such as Alien vs. Predator and Spider-Man. As one might expect, the special effects, creature design, and makeup are the film’s strong suits. Beyond that, well, results may vary, but this is certainly a film for seasoned Sasquatch fans. Everyone else, consider this your warning. (Anna Swanson)

6. Demonwarp (1988)

What if I told you there was a film in which Oscar winner George Kennedy attempts to track down Bigfoot only to have the creature sneak up behind him and smash his head into a rock? And what if the Bigfoot in question was more of a werefoot with a knack for stealing electronics? If that sounds confusing, don’t worry because the movie also contains aliens and one zombie-like being that does a wicked Jack Nicholson impression. Oh, and religion seems to be pulling all the strings. Obviously, I’m talking about Demonwarp, and it’s even better than it sounds. (Chris Coffel)