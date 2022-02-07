The Best Movies We Saw in 2021: Our Contributors’ Top Tens

12 lists. 10 different number ones. Explore the best movies of 2021 through the individual Top Ten lists of the contributors of Film School Rejects.

This article is part of our 2021 Rewind. Follow along as we explore the best and most interesting movies, shows, performances, and more from this very strange year. In this entry, we present the best movies of 2021 through the individual Top Ten lists of our wonderful contributors.

Over the past several weeks, we’ve spilled plenty of digital ink in pursuit of highlighting the wide array of great movies we watched in 2021. From listing the Best Action Movies of 2021 to exploring the year in Non-Binary representation to highlighting the Best Documentaries of 2021, our year in review has been a labor of pure love for cinema.

And as we round out the last few entries in our 2021 Rewind series, we’d like to take this opportunity to present the individual Top Ten lists of our group of contributors. This incredible group of writers spent the entire year diligently hunting down the best movies wherever they could be found — at festivals, on streaming apps, and even a few times in real movie theaters. The sum of this team’s efforts can be found in the 50 Best Movies of 2021 list we published last week, but this is all about each individual’s most important contribution — their own personal list. Through these selections, you can see the wide variety of films we absolutely loved last year — if you count our Chief Critic Rob Hunter’s list (which we do), our contributors submitted 12 different lists and only two had the same film at number one.

Explore each contributor’s Top Ten list below and click the ℹ️ icon to visit their profile and read more of their work here at Film School Rejects.

Anna Swanson ℹ️

The Matrix Resurrections Licorice Pizza Benedetta The Last Duel Bergman Island The Card Counter Undine Quo Vadis, Aida? Malignant Dune

Aurora Amidon ℹ️

Licorice Pizza The Worst Person in the World The Power of the Dog Bergman Island Dune Red Rocket Titane Drive My Car The Lost Daughter Don’t Look Up

Brad Gullickson ℹ️

The Beatles: Get Back The Suicide Squad Summertime Dune West Side Story Nightmare Alley No Time to Die Pig No Sudden Move Ninja Baby

Christopher Campbell ℹ️

Flee Spencer Licorice Pizza The Green Knight Summer of Soul The Mitchells vs. The Machines All Light, Everywhere The Rescue The Lost Daughter The Last Duel

Farah Cheded ℹ️

The Power of the Dog Dune Limbo The Worst Person in the World West Side Story Quo Vadis, Aida? The Last Duel Petite Maman Luca Bergman Island

Jacob Trussell ℹ️

Malignant The Night House The Humans Candyman Dune Old Titane Bo Burnham: Inside tick, tick… BOOM! The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Meg Shields ℹ️

The Last Duel Dune Red Rocket Benedetta The Power of the Dog Parallel Mothers The Worst Person in the World The Card Counter Pig The Green Knight

Neil Miller ℹ️

The Power of the Dog The Worst Person in the World Titane The Matrix Resurrections Licorice Pizza The Novice Benedetta Dune Drive My Car The Last Duel

Shea Vassar ℹ️

tick, tick… BOOM! Superior The Night House Night Raiders Wild Indian Passing Wildhood Zola The Matrix Resurrections The Woman in the Window

Valerie Ettenhofer ℹ️

Pig Passing Titane C’mon C’mon Introducing, Selma Blair Derek Delgaudio’s In & Of Itself Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry Together, Together Licorice Pizza The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Will DiGravio ℹ️

Lamb West Side Story The Lost Daughter Zola Pig Procession The Power of the Dog Nightmare Alley Days Memoria

