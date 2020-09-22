The Beginner’s Guide to Camera Aperture

Welcome to The Queue — your daily distraction of curated video content sourced from across the web. Today, we’re watching a video that explores an introduction to camera aperture.
It is poetic, if not a tiny bit creepy, how film cameras physically mimic the human eye.
One of the more obvious similarities, at least aesthetically, is aperture. A camera aperture is a shutter-like mechanism that, like our pupils, controls how much light passes through a camera’s lens. Just as our pupils expand and contract to let more or less light in, the size of the aperture affects the area in focus and the amount of light passing through it. Much as the size of our pupils affects depth perception, camera apertures are the principal element that manipulates depth of field — as well as focal length, bokeh, and more.
Filmmaking is as much a technical discipline as a creative one. And this is perfectly encapsulated in the dual role of the aperture: both as an essential photographic mechanism and as a means to support visual storytelling techniques. The video essay below offers a thorough tutorial on the basic mechanics and the visual storytelling made possible with camera aperture.
Watch “Ultimate Guide to Camera Aperture — What is Aperture & the Exposure Triangle Explained [Ep 1]“:
Who made this?
StudioBinder is a production management software creator that also happens to produce video essays, which tend to focus on the mechanics of filmmaking itself, from staging to pitches and directorial techniques. You can check out their YouTube account here.
More Videos Like This
- Apalapse has a five-minute breakdown of what aperture is and how it interacts with the various parameters of photography
- Here’s another StudioBinder video on how camera equipment affects how a shot feels
- It’s time to focus up! Here’s why focal length matters and why depth of field is a spectrum that can be fine-tuned to serve a film’s narrative
- What is an aspect ratio anyway, and why are David Fincher, Ari Aster, and others switching to 18:9? What’s the deal with 2:1 and why is it showing up more, now?
- Eyes, shoulders, knees, and dutch: here’s the ultimate thirteen-minute guide to camera angles
- Here’s wolfcrow with a fifteen-minute breakdown of aperture, shutter, and ISO, a.k.a. the “exposure triangle“
- And, if you’re an up-to-date photography rebel, you can check out Filmmaker IQ‘s video on the six reasons why we should probably ditch the exposure triangle, actually