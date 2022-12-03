Home
About
Features
Search
Features and Columns · Movies · Streaming Guides

All the Horror You Need to Stream in December 2022

Want to have a holy horror Christmas this December? Let’s have a peek at what’s streaming.
Streaming Horror December
By  · Published on December 3rd, 2022

Welcome to Horrorscope, a monthly column keeping horror nerds and initiates up to date on all the horror content coming to and leaving your favorite streaming services. Here’s what to watch in December 2022:

Folks, it’s the most wonderful time of the year: holiday horror time! Just as with genre films set at Halloween, festive horror hits differently when there’s snow falling, distant carollers, and twinkling lights aplenty. To get you in the spirit, there are a whole lot of spooky flicks hitting streaming services this month — and more than a few of them include murderous Santas!

All that said: be sure to peruse the complete list below, calendar in hand, for a full picture of what horror movies are coming and going from your favorite streaming services in December 2022.

Please keep in mind that all dates listed below may not apply to viewers outside the US.

December 2022 Horror Streaming Cheat Sheet

The streaming service champion of the month is ARROW for consistently delivering on the collection, franchise, and single-title front.

The streaming service dunce of the month is (say it with me) Disney+ which predictably continues to deliver a whole lot of nothing surprising absolutely no one.

Collection Corner: December 2022 Horror Streaming

Horror Streaming Highlights for December 2022

Pick of the Month: Ravenous (1999)

Non Horror Ravenousjpg

Synopsis: After surviving a bloodbath, Captain John Boyd (Guy Pearce) is heralded as a hero. However, when it’s discovered that he “survived” by playing dead under a pile of corpses, his inaction is rewarded with a “promotion” to the remote Fort Spencer. Just as Boyd is wrapping his head around his new life, a frostbitten stranger (Robert Carlyle) shows up on their doorstep with a harrowing story: his caravan party became trapped in a snow storm, and the group resorted to cannibalism … which turned their leader into a man flesh-loving madman. They’d better go find him. He’s still in the cave, the stranger says. But can he be trusted?

If you want to watch a cannibal cowboy horror comedy based on the historical case of Alfred Packer, you have two choices: Cannibal! The Musical! and Ravenous. And only one of those two films has a banjo-heavy score by Michael Nyman and Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn.

Directed by Antonia Bird and featuring an all-star cast, Ravenous is a peerless example of how you can make a genuinely funny film that also churns stomachs. Ravenous can be found alongside a much of non-horror wintery westerns that are also well worth your time.

Available on the Criterion Channel December 1st.

I’m dreaming … of a fright … Christ-mas

The Leech Red

Synopsis: Snowbound thrills and chills aplenty can be found in this Christmas horror collection from the fine folks at ARROW — including a new release that may well be a new cult-Christmas fave.

Listen, there’s nothing wrong with the horror holiday classics. But if you want to venture off the beaten path, ARROW’s Fright Christmas collection has got you covered (in snow and … oh god, is that blood?). From feature-length wintery expeditions like The Leech and The Chill Factor to itty bitty stocking stuffers like Adams Family shorts, this collection offers a smörgåsbord for anyone looking to get a little festive with their horror-watching this December.

Available on ARROW, December 9th.

A collection of Christmassy carnage courtesy of Shudder

Night Of The Comet Santa

Synopsis: Oh, the weather outside is frightful. And if you’re a horror fan with a Shudder subscription, your streaming habits this December can be frightful too.

Shudder’s “Unhappy Holidays” is getting an update. Night of the Comet will join the collection on the first of the month. And Christmas Bloody Christmas will join the fray on the 9th.

Current titles include Silent Night, Deadly Night Part 2, Silent Night, Deadly Night 3: Better Watch Out, Silent Night, Deadly Night 4: The Initiation, Silent Night, Deadly Night 5: The Toymaker, To All A Good Night, Black Christmas (1974), Christmas Evil, Better Watch Out, A Christmas Horror Story, All The Creatures Were Stirring, Christmas Presence, Deadly Games, Blood Beat, The Advent Calendar, A Creepshow Holiday Special, and The Christmas “Ghoul Log.”

Available on Shudder throughout the month.

The greatest horror film you missed in 2020

The History Of The Occult

Synopsis: What should you broadcast for the final episode of the most-viewed journalistic show on television? Do you do a victory lap and run a retrospective of your greatest moments? Or do you risk it all and expose the president’s ties to witchcraft? It’s the latter, isn’t it?

A lot of films got done dirty by the shit show that was 2020. (For the record, David Prior’s  The Empty Man is the biggest loser of the lot). And the Argentinian found-footage horror mockumentary History of the Occult absolutely deserves to be on your radar. It’s 82 minutes long. It’s by the folks behind Netflix’s The Kirlian Frequency. It’s got atmosphere to spare. And the end result is a hypnotic, vintage-styled tale of terror that hooks you into the mystery. So if you need a break between all your holiday-themed horror this month, consider venturing into this paranoiac conspiracy of witches, warlocks, and satan worship.

Available on Screambox December 6th.

Streamable Horror Incoming This Month

Fresh blood: A list of all the horror content coming to streaming services in December 2022.
Streaming ServiceMovieDate
ARROWBlack Christmas (2006)Dec 2
ARROWThe Leech (2022)Dec 5
ARROWJu-On: The Curse (2000)Dec 12
ARROWJu-On: The Curse 2 (2000)Dec 12
ARROWJu-On: The Grudge (2002)Dec 12
ARROWJu-On: The Grudge 2 (2003)Dec 12
ARROWJu-On: Black Ghost (2009)Dec 12
ARROWJu-On: White Ghost (2009)Dec 12
ARROWThe Endless (2017)Dec 16
ARROWThe Monster Club (1981)Dec 23
The Criterion ChannelChristine (1983)Dec 1
The Criterion ChannelRavenous (1999)Dec 1
FreeveeMother! (2017)Dec 1
FreeveeDeath Becomes Her (1992)Dec 1
FreeveeThe Shallows (2016)Dec 1
HBO MaxHellraiser III Hell on Earth (1992)Dec 1
HBO MaxHellraiser IV: Bloodline (1996)Dec 1
HBO MaxHellraiser V: Inferno (2000)Dec 1
HBO MaxHellraiser VII: Deader (2005)Dec 1
HBO MaxHellraiser: Hellseeker (2002)Dec 1
HBO MaxHellraiser: Hellworld (2005)Dec 1
HBO MaxThe Purge: Anarchy (2014)Dec 1
HuluChristine (1983)Dec 1
HuluDawn Of The Dead (2004)Dec 1
HuluFinal Destination (2000)Dec 1
HuluFinal Destination 2 (2003)Dec 1
HuluFinal Destination 3 (2006)Dec 1
HuluThe Final Destination (2009)Dec 1
HuluFinal Destination 5 (2011)Dec 1
HuluThe Happening (2008)Dec 1
HuluI, Frankenstein (2014)Dec 1
HuluThe Night House (2020)Dec 1
NetflixTroll (2022)Dec 1
Paramount+Cloverfield (2008)Dec 1
Paramount+Friday The 13th (unclear which version)Dec 1
Paramount+Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)Dec 1
Paramount+Halloween VI: The Curse Of Michael Myers (1995)Dec 1
Paramount+Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994)Dec 1
Paramount+Pet Sematary (1989)Dec 1
Paramount+Rosemary's Baby (1968)Dec 1
Paramount+Shutter Island (2010)Dec 1
Paramount+The Cave (2005)Dec 1
Prime VideoCloverfield (2008)Dec 1
Prime VideoCase 39 (2010)Dec 1
Prime VideoHotel Transylvania (2012)Dec 1
Prime VideoMary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)Dec 1
Prime VideoParanormal Activity (2009)Dec 1
Prime VideoPet Sematary (1989)Dec 1
Prime VideoThe Ring (2002)Dec 1
Prime VideoThe Black Phone (2022)Dec 10
Prime VideoNanny (2022)Dec 16
ScreamboxNight Terrors (1993)Dec 1
ScreamboxHistory of the Occult (2020)Dec 6
Screambox7 Below (2012)Dec 16
ScreamboxAmerican Mary (2012)Dec 16
ScreamboxThe Banshee Chapter (2013)Dec 16
ScreamboxBigfoot: The Lost Coast Tapes (2012)Dec 16
ScreamboxDead Mine (2012)Dec 16
ScreamboxHousebound (2014)Dec 16
ScreamboxOutpost: Black Sun (2012)Dec 16
ScreamboxThe Anchor (2022)Dec 27
ShudderA Wounded Fawn (2022)Dec 1
ShudderNight of the Comet (1984)Dec 1
ShudderChristmas Bloody Christmas (2022)Dec 9
ShudderThe Police Are Blundering in the Dark (1975)Dec 12
ShudderThe Killer is One of Thirteen (1973)Dec 12
ShudderGirl in Room 2A (1974)Dec 12
ShudderThe French Sex Murders (1972)Dec 12
ShudderMy Dear Killer (1972)Dec 12
ShudderAutopsy (2008)Dec 12
ShudderMurder Mansion (1972)Dec 12
ShudderCrazy Desires of a Murderer (1977)Dec 12
ShudderArabella Black Angel (1989)Dec 12
ShudderThe Killer is Still Among Us (1986)Dec 12
ShudderThe Sister of Ursula (1978)Dec 12
ShudderJoe Bob’s Ghoultide Get-Together (2022)Dec 16
ShudderThe Apology (2022)Dec 16
ShudderScare Package II: Rad Chad’s Revenge (2022)Dec 22
ShudderBurial (2022)Dec 29
Tubi1408 (2007)Dec 1
TubiA Nightmare on Elm Street (unclear which version)Dec 1
TubiCarrie (1976)Dec 1
TubiFreddy vs. Jason (2003)Dec 1
TubiGhosts of Mars (2001)Dec 1
TubiHostel (Franchise)Dec 1
TubiOrphan (2009)Dec 1
TubiPoltergeist (unclear which version)Dec 1
TubiQueen of the Damned (2002)Dec 1
TubiRob Zombie's Halloween II (2009)Dec 1
TubiThe Amityville Horror (unclear which version)Dec 1
TubiBed Rest (2022)Dec 7
TubiHereditary (2018)Dec 15
TubiIt (2017)Dec 17
TubiTerror Train 2 (2022)Dec 30

Horror Titles Expiring from Streaming Soon

Streaming ServiceMovieDate
The Criterion ChannelThe Hunger (1983)Dec 31
The Criterion ChannelThe Keep (1983)Dec 31
The Criterion ChannelNear Dark (1987)Dec 31
The Criterion ChannelCat People (1982)Dec 31
The Criterion ChannelThe Hidden (1987)Dec 31
The Criterion ChannelThe Lair of the White Worm (1988)Dec 31
The Criterion ChannelDracula (1931)Dec 31
The Criterion ChannelWolfen (1981)Dec 31
The Criterion ChannelFrankenstein (1931)Dec 31
The Criterion ChannelThe Blob (1988)Dec 31
The Criterion ChannelThe Invisible Man (1933)Dec 31
The Criterion ChannelBride of Frankenstein (1935)Dec 31
The Criterion ChannelThe Mummy (1932)Dec 31
The Criterion ChannelCreature from the Black Lagoon (1954)Dec 31
The Criterion ChannelThe Black Cat (1934)Dec 31
The Criterion ChannelLes Vampires (1915)Dec 31
The Criterion ChannelBlacula (1972)Dec 31
The Criterion ChannelLady in a Cage (1964)Dec 31
The Criterion ChannelThe Fan (1981)Dec 31
The Criterion ChannelDracula - Spanish-Language Version (1931)Dec 31
The Criterion ChannelIsland of Lost Souls (1932)Dec 31
The Criterion ChannelThe Raven (1935)Dec 31
The Criterion ChannelThe Wolf Man (1941)Dec 31
The Criterion ChannelIsle of the Dead (1945)Dec 31
The Criterion ChannelHenry: Portrait of a Serial Killer (1986)Dec 31
The Criterion ChannelHush … Hush, Sweet Charlotte (1964)Dec 31
HBO MAXDamien Omen II (1978)Dec 31
HBO MAXOmen IV: The Awakening (1991)Dec 31
HBO MAXOuija (2014)Dec 31
HBO MAXThe Hitcher (1986)Dec 31
HBO MAXThe Omen (2006)Dec 31
HBO MAXThe Order (2003)Dec 31
HuluAnaconda (1997)Dec 31
HuluBlade (1998)Dec 31
HuluBlade 2 (2002)Dec 31
HuluBlade: Trinity (2004)Dec 31
HuluThe Collection (2012)Dec 31
HuluThe Covenant (2006)Dec 31
HuluDark Shadows (2012)Dec 31
HuluDawn Of The Dead (2004)Dec 31
HuluDrive Angry 3D (2011)Dec 31
HuluEvil Dead (2013)Dec 31
HuluThe Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)Dec 31
HuluFinal Destination (2000)Dec 31
HuluFinal Destination 2 (2003)Dec 31
HuluFinal Destination 3 (2006)Dec 31
HuluThe Final Destination (2009)Dec 31
HuluFinal Destination 5 (2011)Dec 31
HuluFright Night (2011)Dec 31
HuluI Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)Dec 31
HuluI Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)Dec 31
HuluMama (2013)Dec 31
HuluOpen Water (2004)Dec 31
HuluThe Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)Dec 31
HuluShaun Of The Dead (2004)Dec 31
HuluSilent Hill (2006)Dec 31
HuluSinister 2 (2015)Dec 31
HuluThe Sixth Sense (1999)Dec 31
HuluWarm Bodies (2013)Dec 31
Netflix1BR (2019)Dec 31

Related Topics: ,

Meg Shields is the humble farm boy of your dreams and a senior contributor at Film School Rejects. She currently runs three columns at FSR: The Queue, How'd They Do That?, and Horrorscope. She is also a curator for One Perfect Shot and a freelance writer for hire. Meg can be found screaming about John Boorman's 'Excalibur' on Twitter here: @TheWorstNun. (She/Her).

Recommended Reading

  • All the Horror You Need to Stream in November 2022

    Pick your poison: worms, clowns, or knife-happy Santas.

  • All the Horror You Need to Stream in October 2022

    It’s showtime boils and ghouls!

  • All the Horror You Need to Stream in September 2022

    Fall is just around the corner — so get those ooky spooky watchlists ready!

  • All the Horror You Need to Stream in August 2022

    Here’s our monthly rundown of all the horror flicks dropping and departing from your favorite streaming services in August 2022.