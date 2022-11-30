Home
About
Features
Search
Features and Columns · Movies

Celebrating The Cinematography of Adam Newport-Berra

From ‘Euphoria’ and ‘The Bear’ to Adele music videos and beyond!
The Last Black Man In Sf Grass
By  · Published on November 30th, 2022

Welcome to The Queue — your daily distraction of curated video content sourced from across the web. Today, we’re watching a video essay that looks at the cinematography of Adam Newport-Berra.

What do HBO’s Euphoria and Paris, Texas DP Robby Müller have in common? That’s right: cinematographer Adam Newport-Berra!

A jack of all trades — Newport-Berra’s résumé includes music videos, narrative features, TV, and commercial work — which has distinguished the DP as a modern cinematographer whose name is well-worth knowing.

If you’re wondering where you’ve seen Newport-Berra’s work before, you may have caught his gorgeous frames in The Last Black Man in San Francisco, which boasts a natural glow and tactile vibrancy that gives Joe Talbot’s 2019 film a narratively-relevant warmth and nostalgia. This year, you might have spied Newport-Berra’s credit in the first episode of The Bear, which set the visual precedent of long takes and push-zooms for the rest of the series.

To dive deeper into Newport-Berra’s filmography — his aesthetic philosophy and his gear set-up — push on to the video essay below:

Watch “Cinematography Style: Adam Newport-Berra”

Who made this?

This video essay on the cinematography of Adam Newport-Berra by In Depth Cine, a YouTube account dedicated to providing its audience with practical rundowns and explainers on some of the more technical aspects of movie-making. Gray Kotzé, a documentary DP based in South Africa, is the man behind the channel. You can check out Kotzé’s portfolio on their website here. And you can check out In Depth Cine on YouTube here.

More videos like this

Related Topics: , ,

Meg Shields is the humble farm boy of your dreams and a senior contributor at Film School Rejects. She currently runs three columns at FSR: The Queue, How'd They Do That?, and Horrorscope. She is also a curator for One Perfect Shot and a freelance writer for hire. Meg can be found screaming about John Boorman's 'Excalibur' on Twitter here: @TheWorstNun. (She/Her).

Recommended Reading

  • Rules of the Game: How Martin McDonagh Satirizes Masculinity

    Violence, Shame, Victimization. Repeat.

  • What Nope’s Sound Design Can Teach Us About Terror vs. Horror

    /Please/ tell me that was just the wind.

  • What We Can Learn From the English Code Switching in ‘Parasite’

    Respect!

  • A Beginner’s Guide to Identifying Movie MacGuffins

    You could replace the microfilm in ‘North By Northwest’ with a pair of fuzzy pink slippers … which is why it’s a MacGuffin.